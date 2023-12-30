Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:BTX opened at $1.80 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

