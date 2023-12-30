Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.40 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.47), with a volume of 199650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.60 ($1.48).

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The company has a market capitalization of £758.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.67 and a beta of 1.10.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

