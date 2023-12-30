Carl Ledbetter Sells 9,620 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

