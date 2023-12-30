Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRS stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

