Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 2.1% Following Insider Selling

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 113,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,419,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Specifically, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

