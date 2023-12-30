Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

