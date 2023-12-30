Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $185.24, but opened at $179.31. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $183.47, with a volume of 3,991,143 shares.

Specifically, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $1,737,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,212 shares of company stock worth $112,432,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 3.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

