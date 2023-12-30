Comparing Park National (NYSE:PRK) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park National and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Park National currently has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.47%. Given Park National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park National is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

This table compares Park National and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $514.18 million 4.17 $148.35 million $8.31 15.99 Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $9.30 million $2.74 6.57

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Park National pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Jeffersonville Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 24.22% 12.33% 1.35% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 16.91% 1.68%

Risk and Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park National beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

