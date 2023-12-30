Comparing Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -546.87% PDS Biotechnology N/A -144.24% -76.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skye Bioscience and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 255.47%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

25.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skye Bioscience and PDS Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.48 million ($10.67) -0.25 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$40.85 million ($1.71) -2.91

PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skye Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience



Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PDS Biotechnology



PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. The company is developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

