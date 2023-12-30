CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $109.51 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

