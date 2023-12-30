Contrasting Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) & Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and Howden Joinery Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $6.62 billion N/A $513.00 million $24.87 99.91 Howden Joinery Group $2.87 billion 1.94 $462.85 million N/A N/A

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 6.63% 67.16% 14.21% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Constellation Software and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software presently has a consensus target price of $1,112.50, suggesting a potential downside of 55.23%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Dividends

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Constellation Software pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Howden Joinery Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. It serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

