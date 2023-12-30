Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
CPS opened at $19.49 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.85.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.