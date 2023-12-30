Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

CPS opened at $19.49 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

