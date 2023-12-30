Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

