Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

