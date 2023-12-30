Crane Advisory LLC Sells 462 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crane Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.