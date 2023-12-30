Critical Survey: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) versus Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.93 $70.63 million N/A N/A Rambus $454.79 million 16.13 -$14.31 million $2.61 26.15

Oxford Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rambus 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Instruments and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rambus has a consensus price target of $67.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Rambus 63.15% 19.08% 15.32%

Summary

Rambus beats Oxford Instruments on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolios of security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines, and chip provisioning technologies; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.