Critical Survey: PlasCred Circular Innovations (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

PlasCred Circular Innovations (OTCMKTS:MGPRF – Get Free Report) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PlasCred Circular Innovations and Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlasCred Circular Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Management 0 6 9 0 2.60

Profitability

Waste Management has a consensus price target of $179.93, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than PlasCred Circular Innovations.

This table compares PlasCred Circular Innovations and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlasCred Circular Innovations N/A N/A N/A Waste Management 11.47% 34.14% 7.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PlasCred Circular Innovations and Waste Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlasCred Circular Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Management $19.70 billion 3.66 $2.24 billion $5.65 31.70

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than PlasCred Circular Innovations.

Summary

Waste Management beats PlasCred Circular Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. engages in the recycling of plastic. It operates PlasCred process and PlasCred Primus. Th company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

