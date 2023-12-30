CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CubeSmart by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after buying an additional 143,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.