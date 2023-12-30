CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart
CubeSmart Stock Down 1.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CubeSmart by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after buying an additional 143,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.