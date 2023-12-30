Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright
Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
Shares of CW opened at $222.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $224.74.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.98%.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.