Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $5,284,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $4,790,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $222.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $224.74.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

