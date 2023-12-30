Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,742 shares of company stock worth $7,711,670. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $131.76 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

