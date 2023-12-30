Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

