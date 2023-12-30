DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

OSBC stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $690.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 57,092 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

