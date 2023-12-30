DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Busey in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $259,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 29.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 415,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 80,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.