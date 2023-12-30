DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.71. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFBC opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

