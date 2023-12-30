Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) vs. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Financial Analysis

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $1.04 billion 1.82 $159.05 million $3.37 12.84 Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -516.70

Delek Logistics Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delek Logistics Partners and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 124.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays out -576.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 14.18% -118.19% 8.67% Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. The Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures segment owns a portion of three joint ventures that have constructed separate crude oil pipeline systems and related ancillary assets, which serves third parties and subsidiaries primarily in the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use. It also markets and distributes a range of oil products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel, and lubricants through its retail network; and operates gas stations. In addition, the company engages in the collection and trading of used lubricants; research, exploration, and trading of crude oil; and marketing and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas; and operates aircraft fuel supply system and the storage facilities at the Athens International Airport at Spata of Attica. Further, it is involved in the purchase, sale, exploitation, and development of real estate properties; and provision of facilities management, waste management, and financial services. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

