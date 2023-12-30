DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.