Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LEN opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $156.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

