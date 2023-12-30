DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 157,710 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,710 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.0% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,510,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $376.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.96. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

