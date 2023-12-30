DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.45 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

