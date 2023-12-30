Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

EIX stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.90%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

