Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$17.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELD

Insider Activity

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. Insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELD stock opened at C$17.20 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.18 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.7824156 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.