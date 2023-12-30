EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.49 on Friday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

