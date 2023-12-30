Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.89. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $271.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

