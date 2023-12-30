Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Water Works in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.