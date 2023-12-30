Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

