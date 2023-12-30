Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.5 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

