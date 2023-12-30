Equities Analysts Set Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IFF opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 449.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.