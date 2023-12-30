Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $48.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

