Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,462,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.