Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $1,924,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.