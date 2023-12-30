Financial Comparison: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 27.81% 10.78% 1.46% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank First and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 1 0 2.50 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

27.4% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank First and California International Bank, N.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $136.38 million 6.59 $45.21 million $5.32 16.29 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Risk and Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank First beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

