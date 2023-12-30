First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FAF opened at $64.46 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

