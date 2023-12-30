FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

FSV opened at $162.09 on Friday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in FirstService by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstService by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

