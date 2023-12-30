Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.89.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $213.16 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

