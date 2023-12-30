Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

