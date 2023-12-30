Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) versus Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Critical Contrast

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 0.41% 0.17% 0.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $183.54 million 5.93 -$16.89 million ($0.12) -200.58

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 0 3 0 2.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. FLCT was listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 20 June 2016 as Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and was subsequently renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 29 April 2020 following the completion of a merger with Frasers Commercial Trust. FLCT's investment strategy is to invest globally in a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties used predominantly for logistics or industrial purposes located globally, or commercial purposes (comprising primarily CBD office space) or business park purposes (comprising primarily non-CBD office space and/or research and development space) located in the Asia-Pacific region or in Europe (including the United Kingdom). FLCT is sponsored by Frasers Property Limited. FLCT is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index), Straits Times Index and Global Property Research (GPR) 250.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

