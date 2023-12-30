Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) & Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -150.46% -97.01% Qiagen 17.01% 13.15% 7.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freeline Therapeutics and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Qiagen 0 3 5 0 2.63

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 74.65%. Qiagen has a consensus target price of $50.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Qiagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($5.59) -1.14 Qiagen $1.95 billion 5.07 $423.21 million $1.45 29.95

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Freeline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qiagen beats Freeline Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease. in addition, it has research programs for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

