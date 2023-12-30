Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRSH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.1 %

FRSH stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $121,017.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,268 shares of company stock worth $5,383,150 over the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Freshworks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

