Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Fulton Financial worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens cut shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

