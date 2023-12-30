FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By KeyCorp

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $7.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.81. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.53. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

